Women's Equality Forum in Norfolk aims to help women succeed in business

NORFOLK, Va. – A non-profit organization called Black BRAND hosted a Women’s Equality Forum on Thursday.

It was held at a location on Main Street in Downtown Norfolk that's owned by Gather, a company that rents out space to business professionals. The forum was a hybrid event – both in-person and virtual.

Blair Durham, the president of Black BRAND, said the event was to help women network and learn skills to help them achieve equality in the workforce.

“We also wanted to ensure that women who work in predominantly male-oriented environments would develop an additional sense of confidence around who they are based on the skills they possess,” stated Durham.

As part of the celebration, two female business owners were surprised with checks for $1,000 each.

Durham said Black BRAND hosts a variety of events that are open to the public. Click here for more information.