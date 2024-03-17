Nauticus in Norfolk celebrates women in maritime past and present

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, Nauticus in Norfolk hosted a Women's History Month celebration that focused on the remarkable work of women in the maritime industry.

Rita Bowker is a Hydrographer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Part of her job is helping map the sea floor to update the nautical charts when a ship or plane goes down.

In recent years, she says women of NOAA have broken barriers.

"Within the past couple of years we've had an all-women hurricane hunter force that was up there in the planes that were investigating hurricanes," said Bowker.

Bowker tells me NOAA is always looking to recruit more women who are good with math and science.

"Women need to be represented in the sciences because we bring a whole different flavor and perspective," explained Bowker.

Historically speaking, it was through a woman named Maria Beasley, a young female entrepreneur who reinvented a lifesaving tool. On Saturday Beasley was featured inside of the maritime museum.

In 1882, Beasley patented the design of the modern life raft. Her reason for doing so was to improve the original design and make it more versatile and compact for ships to store.

Today, Beasley's re-invention is widely used.

Since 1882, times have changed for women, especially in the maritime industry.

It's the fiftieth year of women in the Coast Guard and sector Virginia is currently led by two women.

Mikaela McGee, with the Coast Guard, says she and many others are inspired by them.

"We look to Captain Stockwell we look at Captain Britton as that example to all of us, it's such an inspiration for all to see women reach such a height," explained McGee.

McGee says the skill set needed is the desire to do good work.

"You have to have that drive to work towards something bigger than yourself and I think that's the major skill set that you would need is just that heart to serve others," said McGee.

