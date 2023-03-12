Virginia MOCA launches new Spring exhibition displaying art made by impactful women

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — March is 'Women's History Month.'

Throughout this time, many women are being honored for their work in art, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and history.

Recently, the Virginia MOCA unveiled its newest exhibition celebrating women artists who represent community impact and society's outlook on women.

Artists featured in the exhibit include Kara Walker, Latoya Robbs, and Ciona Rouse.

Exhibit Senior Curator Heather Hakimzadeh told News 3 this suite took a little more than two years to create and includes a ton of history.

Each art piece represents a specific period in time and acts as a puzzle piece to the layer of both Black and Women's history.

Hakimzadeh also said specific sections, like Robbs's art, express different elements of womanhood, and in her case, "motherhood."

“Latoya Hobbs is a Baltimore-based artist who is also a professor, a practicing artist, a mom, a wife, and she has this beautiful series of artwork that talk about Motherhood, and not just motherhood with children, which she certainly talks about, but also women who nurture their communities and reach out to different groups of people to bring them together and do positive things for their community," said Hakimzadeh.

The exhibit will run from now up until June 2023.

It's also hosting various events throughout the next few months to help display the amazing artwork.

For more information, click here.