'You can do anything:' Portsmouth non-profit helps dress women for success

PORTSMOUTH, Va — The month of March is Women's History Month, a time to acknowledge the achievements of women, past and present.

Inside Tonya Dale's home is a boutique full of her creations.

"I can take what you have and make it something else," said Dale. "I enjoy making blazers and skirts I love bedazzle I love the bling,"

The clothes designed by Dale aren't just for the racks, they've also been featured on the runway.

"I've been in fashion shows. Other designers have reached out to me and have applauded what I've been doing, telling me to keep going," said Dale.

Dale has a non-profit called Empowered Women of Virginia. Through it she helps dress women in clothing she's collected from donations and up-cycled.

"I dress them from head to toe I speak life into them I understand the struggle I understand how it feels," said Dale.

Dale says she's dealt with homelessness, domestic violence, and even severe depression.

"Twelve years ago I did not want to be here," explained Dale. "I was suffering,"

At the time Dale got a phone call from an old friend.

"A former mentor of mine called me and asked me if I could donate any business attire for women. She told me she knew some people who needed something to wear for job interviews," said Dale.

Dale says this moment was her saving grace.

Twelve years later, she's continued to dress women for success.

Soon, she'd like to take her craft to the next level and one day open a design school

"I know that school is going to happen. I'm going to call Tonya Dale Couture School of Beauty and it's coming," said Dale.

Dale believes the key to success is hard work and mindset.

"You can do anything you want to do, you just have to take that first step," said Dale.

The non-profit is currently collecting new and gently used clothing. They are also collecting other items to help the homeless and families in need. To donate clothing items and or toiletries call this number, 757-714-9212