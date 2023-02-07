Work on Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project continues to progress

2022 was a productive year for those working on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

The project, which has a hefty price tag of nearly $4 billion, has been underway since October 2020.

Project Director Jim Utterback provided an update on the team's construction efforts. He said that while the team working on the HRBT’s expansion had numerous achievements last year, he expects them to produce “even more impressive accomplishments” in 2023.

Utterback’s update provided the following details regarding the project’s progress thus far:

Construction crews finished final preparations ahead of a new, temporary South Island eastbound marine trestle. He says the trestle will “temporarily carry traffic coming out of the eastbound tunnel so crews can begin demolition of the existing bridge.” Following that demolition, crews will continue pile driving for a permanent trestle.

Teams are still working on assembling the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) located on South Island. He said in mid-January, the cutterhead was successfully “lowered into the launch pit and attached to the TBM,” and now, “with the cutterhead in place, assembly will continue until the on-site operations testing is possible.” After testing is completed, the TBM will be transported to the North Island.

Crews are also completing further work on the following: bridge rehabilitation efforts under the Willoughby Bay, Mason Creek and Oastes Creek bridges, bridge and roadway widening projects, and landside widening work.

If you’re interested in following updates on the project’s progress and/or updates on how construction is impacting traffic patterns, click here.