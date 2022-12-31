Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' highest-profile developments stand as 2023 begins

As the page turns from 2022 to 2023, the largest construction projects in the region are in various stages of development. Some are reshaping whole blocks. Others are changing entire landscapes.

Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion:

The near-$4 billion HRBT expansion is full steam ahead, project managers say. A release recently put out by Project Director Jim Utterback details soil removal, record-setting concrete pours and more, setting the stage for the digging of a new tunnel. The Tunnel Boring Machine — nicknamed "Mary" — is at the site and ready to reshape the earth there.

The expansion team tells News 3 that drivers can expect traffic shifts in 2023 and the real digging to begin in the spring.

HRBT Expansion Overnight concrete pour of the South Island headwall at HRBT expansion.

Atlantic Park:

Virginia Beach has several major developments in the works, with none larger than the $350 million, Pharrell Williams-backed Atlantic Park a.k.a. "The Dome Site" project.

The artificial surf park and mixed-use development between 18th and 20th Streets is still "a go," according to city spokesperson Tiffany Russell, who added that December 31 marked a financing "checkpoint" for developer Venture Realty Group. News 3 reached out to Venture to find out where financing stands but has not heard back yet.

In 2023, the City of Virginia Beach is slated to fund an additional $12 million to cover increased construction costs for an entertainment venue and offsite infrastructure. A groundbreaking date has not been confirmed.

Rudee Loop:

Virginia Beach is also currently considering plans to redevelop the area at the southern end of the resort area, known as the Rudee Loop.

Russell says 2,600 people have completed a survey asking for input on the proposals, with 8,000 open-ended comments. The survey closes January 8, and the city says it will begin town hall meetings and in-person sessions shortly after.

Pembroke Square:

Down I-264, the $200 million Pembroke Square development took a big step in December, with the groundbreaking of the senior living center portion, called Aviva Pembroke.

The project, which will also include a new high-rise hotel and luxury apartments, is being built around the former Pembroke Mall. The mall's interior closed earlier this year and will be renovated. A spokesperson tells News 3 that the apartment project is scheduled to break ground in late 2023.

Pembroke Square Associates Pembroke Senior Living Community Rendering

Westminster-Canterbury Bay Tower:

In northern Virginia Beach, senior living community Westminster-Canterbury is adding to the skyline along the Chesapeake Bay,

Its 22-story Bay Tower had been on hold while a lawsuit aiming to stop construction moved through the courts, but the Virginia Supreme Court denied the lawsuit in the fall, allowing the project to move forward.

Westminster-Canterbury tells News 3 that presales needed to finance the Bay Tower project are "strong."

Westminster-Canterbury Westminster-Canterbury Bay Tower rendering.

Military Circle Mall:

In Norfolk, questions around the Military Circle Mall development continue, with the 50-year-old mall scheduled to shut its doors permanently at the start of 2023.

The City of Norfolk is currently considering three plans to redevelop the property along Military Highway and Virginia Beach Boulevard. Although the city says negotiations have been ongoing with Pharrell and Venture Realty's "Wellness Circle" idea, spokesperson Chris Jones insists a final decision has not been made.

If chosen, Wellness Circle plans include homes, apartments, a hotel, community space and an arena.

City of Norfolk Wellness Circle rendering submitted in proposal to City of Norfolk.

HeadWaters Casino:

The project to bring a casino to Norfolk's Elizabeth River waterfront, near Harbor Park, is still planned.

Jones says progress slowed when the developers decided to add a temporary casino at the location where the permanent structure is set to be built. He adds that the city is still awaiting a full site plan before the permitting process can move forward.

The casino, backed by the Pamunkey Indian Tribe, is still slated to open in 2024.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth:

The $340 million Rivers Casino is scheduled to open on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth on January 15, 2023.

Hampton Roads' first casino reports it will employ 1,300 people, with positions continuing to be filled until the property opens. The casino will feature 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and 24 poker tables in a dedicated poker room, along with ten restaurants.

These are developing stories. Stay with News 3 for updates.