World Aids Day 2023: How far we've come in 35 years, and how far we need to go

NORFOLK, Va. — Today, Dec. 1, is World AIDS Day - an annual marker that serves as a reminder of the struggle, the stigma, and the commitment toward eradicating HIV and AIDS.

This year’s theme is World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit. I spent time diving into how far we’ve come since the first event 35 years ago and how far we need to go.

The initial indication of what would eventually be referred to as AIDS, or Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over 40 years ago on June 5, 1981. Testing, prevention, and treatment have certainly come a long way. However, there's still a great deal to be done regarding a vaccine, education, and discrimination.

I spoke with a local man, who chose to remain anonymous, who shared his story with me.

“I am 30 years old. I got sick about six years ago and it did change my life in ways I didn’t even think it would," he told me. "...like, I wanted to die, honestly, and I am so glad I’m not in that place anymore and I hope nobody has to go through that.”

Upon diagnosis, he explained that he was riddled with fear and back then, he simply didn’t know much about HIV, or Human Immunodeficiency Virus.

Even though he is in a much better place now physically, mentally, and emotionally, anonymity was important to him during the interview.

When I asked him why, he answered, “I didn’t want to become the face of HIV in my family, my work, or my personal life. I have faced different challenges throughout the years in all three of those areas. I do want to be an advocate. I just don’t want to put myself out there just yet like that.”

HIV stigma and discrimination can dramatically affect the well-being of people living with the virus. This is something Dr. Jennifer Hanrahan, the Division Chief of Infectious Disease at Eastern Virginia Medical School, sees every day.

“I think it’s really important for people to know that infections happen to everyone. I think COVID illustrated that really well and the most effective thing that we can do is make sure everyone is getting tested and everyone is getting treated,” said Dr. Hanrahan.

Thankfully, treatment has improved by leaps and bounds since HIV was uncovered in the 80s.

“In 1988, the average life expectancy for someone diagnosed with HIV was 10 months. So, at that point, it was a death sentence. The biggest difference is that’s no longer true," said Dr. Hanrahan. "No matter when someone is diagnosed now, even people who have had HIV for a very long time, who have low T-cell counts and would be considered to have AIDS, can have a normal life expectancy.”

T-cells are one of the most important white blood cells of the immune system and a once-daily antiviral can keep them under excellent control and bring HIV to the point of being undetectable. While HIV can lead to AIDS if a person’s T-cell count drops below a certain threshold, current treatment protocol works to prevent that from happening.

“HIV is easier to treat than diabetes and I think it’s important for people to understand that. I mean if I had to choose to have a chronic illness, I would choose HIV, because it’s much easier to treat than a lot of problems we have," Dr. Hanrahan explained.

Even so, HIV and AIDS have not gone away. According to the CDC, 1.2 million people in the United States have the virus. It is most often transmitted through sex or the sharing of needles and syringes.

However, there are very effective tools to prevent it. When taken as prescribed, PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, can significantly reduce the chances of transference. Organizations like the nonprofit Minority AIDS Support Services (MASS) work to get PrEP into the hands of those at risk.

“We’re key on prevention. That’s the first step. Of course, we want to prevent the spread of HIV, we want to prevent the spread of STI," said Keisha Edwards, the Director of Marketing and Public Relations with MASS. "However, we’re not going to always do that. That’s just thinking realistically. A lot of people are in denial until it happens to them.”

MASS provides medication and counseling, along with transportation and transitional housing. MASS is located in Newport News and Norfolk and helps around 200 disadvantaged persons living with HIV and AIDS. One of its main missions is encouraging people to know their status and MASS takes testing on the road.

“We go into the community, we go into churches, we go wherever they allow us. We have First Fridays at Hampton University, we test at Norfolk State University, we’re in Virginia Wesleyan," said Edwards. "We will come wherever you are to get you tested We are a judgment-free zone. There are no questions asked and the only way we can assist is if you reach out to us.”

Much of the funding for groups like MASS comes from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. White was diagnosed with HIV in 1984 at the age of 13 after a blood transfusion. He fought to be treated like a normal kid and became the national poster child for HIV.

The program named for Ryan, who died in 1990, is the largest federal act focused on HIV and it pays for treatment for people who cannot afford it. Dr. Hanrahan sees many patients in Hampton Roads who have used the program.

“A lot of times, people think, 'I’m not going to be able to get this medication because I don’t have insurance.' Or, if they have insurance, it may not cover it," said Dr. Hanrahan. "Fortunately, that’s not really the case. There is treatment available for everyone.”

Testing and treatment are the keys to keeping HIV and AIDS at bay. I also asked about a vaccine and if one might become available in the future. Dr. Hanrahan told me that was difficult to predict. In fact, researchers thought a vaccine would be near over two decades ago.

In the meantime, the importance of knowing one’s status is paramount. On this World AIDS Day, MASS will have testing sites at two locations. Their staff will be conducting tests at the following locations:



Walmart at 1170 Military Highway in Norfolk from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Suffolk Health Department and Social Services at 135 Hall Avenue, Suite A, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the testing provided by MASS, click here or call 757-644-2595.