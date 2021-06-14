World War II-era aircraft to take to the skies in Military Aviation Museum's first show of 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Historic aircraft will return to the skies this weekend with a first-time event.

Virginia Warbird Weekend is the Military Aviation Museum's first air show of 2021 and features airplanes from World War II.

The museum, located in the Pungo section of Virginia Beach, is known for its collection of restored aircraft from the World War I and II.

June 19 and 20 the museum will transform into a 1940s-style airfield, with reenactments, entertainment from the era, a photography workshop and a kids' Aviation Exploration Station.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show begins at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are available online and are $30 for adults and $15 for kids. World War II and Korean War vets can get in for free with one guest and will be given special parking privileges.