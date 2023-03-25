York Co. elementary teacher arrested after assaulting student: Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, Va. — York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Stacy Ames, a teacher at Yorktown Elementary School, was arrested Friday night after reports of assaulting a student.

The sheriff's office says on March 24, they received a report that Ames assaulted a student.

According to deputies, the investigation revealed that there were two separate incidents, once on March 21 and another on March 24.

Deputies say both incidents were reported to the sheriff's office and the school district on March 24.

Ames has been charged with two counts of simple assault, and was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office says Ames has been released on an unsecured bond.

