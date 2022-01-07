York Co. schools considering shift to virtual learning due to unsustainable attendance rates

YORK COUNTY, Va. - York County Public Schools is considering the return of virtual learning as COVID-19 cases surge.

On Thursday, York County schools released a COVID-19 update stating the division remains confident in their mitigation strategies in place at their schools. School officials say as expected, community transmission rates are affecting both staff and student attendance rates. They say these attendance rates are not sustainable.

During Tuesday’s school closures, their staff worked to prepare for potential shifts to virtual learning. They have not made the switch just yet, however, if they continue to experience the same level or higher absentee rates, the division says they will be forced to adjust course.

The division has not made a final decision yet to shift any classes or schools to virtual, but families should prepare just in case.

Chesapeake Public Schools have also notified parents some schools may temporarily go virtual because of rising COVID cases within the school division.

