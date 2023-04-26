York High School student arrested after making shooting threat

YORK COUNTY, Va. — York High School administration notified the sheriff's office of a threat that was written on a boys bathroom wall on Tuesday, according to deputies.

The threat stated, "I'm shooting up the school May 1, 2023."

After investigating the threat, the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office identified a 15-year-old York High student who was responsible for the writing.

Deputies say he was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Merrimac Juvenile Detention Facility.

The student has been charged with threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property and destruction of property, says York-Poquoson deputies.

