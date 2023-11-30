York Poquoson Sheriff's Office seeks more people to join citizen advisory committee

YORK COUNTY, Va. — If you live or work in York County or the city of Poquoson and want your voice heard by local law enforcement, there are currently openings on the Citizen Advisory Committee.

D'Shawn Wright, owner of local gym Body by D, is currently on the committee.

“They have to understand the community, and we have to understand their side, too," said Wright. “It’s been like a two way street, I’ve learned so much from them myself, and I understand things a little bit better because people fear what they don’t understand, and they hate what they can’t conquer”.

The 17 person committee started in July of 2020. Right now there are two openings for new members.

“When we have this back and forth, and I understand what their concerns are in the community, and then they get to understand what the deputy’s concerns are as well, that better understanding helps us bridge that gap in the community and makes us all better,” said York County Sheriff Ron Montgomery.

Applications are being accepted through mid-December. Wright said if you're considering it, apply.

“We have people who don’t like cops, we have people who love cops, but we want to hear it all because that’s the only way things can get solved if we have all these different perspectives,” said Wright.

To apply, click here.