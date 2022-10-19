Watch Now
Yorktown Day parade returns, commemorating victory that secured American independence

Sabella, Anthony
The Yorktown Victory Monument overlooks the York River during sunrise on October 19, 2022.
Posted at 7:58 AM, Oct 19, 2022
YORK COUNTY, Va. - Wednesday, October 19 marks 241 years since combined American and French forces defeated the British at Yorktown at the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, securing United States independence.

It also marks the first parade and celebration commemorating the 1781 occasion since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To see the community come together, particularly the military community, to make this day so special, we at the National Park Service are just thrilled," said Steve Williams, Deputy Superintendent of Colonial National Historical Park, which includes Yorktown, Jamestown and areas in between.

The agency and Yorktown Day Association partnered to organize a number of events, including wreath layings, the annual parade at 10:30 a.m. and a special ceremony at the Yorktown Victory Monument at 11:15 a.m.

Click HERE for a full list of Yorktown Day events.

