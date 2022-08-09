Yorktown woman hopeful for lower insulin cost as bill heads to US House

YORKTOWN, Va. – The Inflation Reduction Act is currently making its way through the U.S. House where it’s expected to pass.

A $35 insulin price cap for Medicare beneficiaries is part of the bill, but a similar cap for private insurers was removed.

Laurie Cooper has had Type 1 diabetes since the age of 14 and takes insulin every day. She said her life depends on it.

“Without insulin I would die,” Cooper said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Cooper says the cost of insulin is out of control.

“I am on 8 different pills a day,” said Cooper. “I pay nothing for them through Medicare, but my insulin’s a different story. I pay for that. Why can’t that be included just like all the other medicines? Why is it such a high price for it?

Just a few months ago, Cooper was paying nearly $300 for insulin. She now pays $95 every three months, but it’s still tough for people like her on a fixed income.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Medicare Part D enrollees spent $1 billion out of pocket on insulin in 2020.

“We can’t afford that,” she said. “It’s outrageous. It’s totally outrageous.”

News 3 first met Cooper in April on her search for a kidney transplant. It’ll be one year this November that the 66-year-old has been on the waiting list.

“I pray every day that, not that someone dies, but something happens that to where someone comes forward that I can get a kidney,” Cooper said.

As she continues to wait for the lifesaving organ, she also holds out hope that lawmakers won’t forget about taking action to lower the out-of-pocket price of the lifesaving drug.

“This is not right,” said Cooper. “This is not right. We need to be able to afford our medicine.”

The House is expected to pass the bill on Friday.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) told News 3 she’s hopeful the Senate will bring the provision to cap insulin back for a vote in September.