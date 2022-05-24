'You could be a hero.' Portsmouth shooting survivor encourages public to learn first aid

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With gun violence on the rise, life-saving skills are in-demand and not just for medical professionals. Experts say, in many scenarios, first aid could save a life.

Jerry Harding, of Portsmouth, was shot in the chest on June 23, 2021. News 3 talked with him last summer shortly after he was released from the hospital.

Harding says he has now fully recovered.

"I’m living my life and happy again," he stated.

He told News 3 that a friend drove him to the hospital and another accompanied him; however, Harding says the friend panicked and didn’t provide any type of first aid. So, with a bullet hole in his chest and in his back, Harding says he plugged the hole with his finger in the front and with his other hand in the back. He is certain it helped save his life.

“Probably every 30 seconds, I was asking if I was going to live,” Harding recalled.

Sentara helped launched a program called ‘Stop the Bleed’ to teach citizens skills that could help prevent someone from bleeding out and dying. However, classes were put on hold during the pandemic and a representative for Sentara says they hope to re-start them again very soon.

Previously, health officials at Sentara said that bleeding to death is the number one reason people die from injuries.

Jerry Harding said anyone could learn lifesaving skills and become a hero by being in the right place at the right time and taking action.

"Even somebody walking down the street, you never know, if they had taken that class, and they could have stopped and helped me or something," said Harding. “I think that would be helpful because you never know when someone is going to be shot."

News 3 will be speaking with trauma personnel at Sentara today and will update this story with tips as well as class information.

You can also find more information and training tools here.