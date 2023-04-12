Young Terrace mass shooting suspect declared mentally competent, headed to jury trial

NORFOLK, Va. — The man accused of killing three women and hurting two others in the 2021 Young Terrace mass shooting will go before a jury.

Ziontay Palmer faces three counts of second-degree murder and several other charges in connection to the November 2021 shooting.

After being mentally examined by a doctor, Palmer was declared mentally competent on Wednesday and will stand trial in November 2023.

According to Norfolk Police, Palmer, who was 19 years old at the time of the shooting, is responsible for killing Nicole Lovewine, 45; her partner Detra Brown, 42; and their neighbor Sarah Costine, 44.

Among the two women hurt was Angel Legrande, the daughter of victim Nicole Lovewine. Palmer is said to have had a relationship with Legrande and it's believed she was pregnant with his child at the time of the shooting.

Palmer's attorney, Eric Korslund, says his client finds it difficult being away from his newborn daughter.

"He's terrified, as you can only imagine. And on top of that, he has a daughter that was born while he was incarcerated so he thinks about her a lot and misses out on her," said Korslund outside of the Norfolk Courthouse on Wednesday. "Just the normal tribulations of being incarcerated and I think the fear of the outcome of a situation like this."

Palmer plans to plead not guilty in his upcoming trial.

"Absolutely he's maintaining his innocence," said Korslund.

Palmer also withdrew a request to evaluate his sanity at the time the shooting happened.

He was considered mentally competent both then and now, and he will go before a jury on November 14.

There will be a pretrial on November 13 and the trial is expected to last four days.

Stay with News 3 for updates.