Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI

NORFOLK, Va. - This week the Youngkin Administration announced their next steps to try and remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, known as RGGI.

Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles told the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board the Youngkin administration will move forward with removing Virginia from RGGI through the regulatory process and without the General Assembly.

"RGGI is a bad deal for Virginia," Voyles said. "The way RGGI has been implemented in Virginia does not work as an effective means for greenhouse gas reductions."

The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.

The project puts a limit on how much carbon power plants can emit into the atmosphere. To offset the pollution in the air, power companies have to buy credits.

If they cut the amount of carbon going into the air, the fewer credits they have to buy. The proceeds then go to states like Virginia, which has already gotten more than $300 million for participating in RGGI.

The Youngkin Administration says the costs outweigh the benefits and say Virginia's inclusion has led to power bills going up.

"Every month Virginians will be reminded of the decision by a few to subject the Commonwealth to less control of our energy future and more money coming out of the pockets to pay for it," said Voyles.

Climate advocates say flooding and sea level rise are urgent problems in Virginia and Hampton Roads. "Keeping us in RGGI is something that safeguards our communities. It is a safeguard just to make sure our community stays as beautiful as it is now," said Charles Brown II, Hampton Roads Organizer with the Chesapeake Climate Action Network.

Another local group, called Wetlands Watch, estimates it could cost $40 billion to help fix flooding issues in Hampton Roads with money from RGGI helping in those efforts.

"Why would want you want to move Virginia out of something that is actually doing what it's supposed to be doing?" said Brown.

Right now, there are still plenty of questions about the next steps and whether the Youngkin Administration has the authority to take Virginia out of RGGI.

While all of that plays out, the important and contentious debate continues.