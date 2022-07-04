Your guide to 'staycationing' in Hampton Roads this summer

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Between inflation, gas prices, the cost of living and more, looking forward to your summer plans may not be as exciting as it has in the past.

But we live in such a beautiful place, which makes taking a "staycation" an easy and cheap option.

News 3 is spending the month of July helping you plan your stay in the seven cities and northeastern North Carolina.

Norfolk

We begin with the Mermaid City! Nauticus Museum is hard to miss if you head downtown and is open seven days a week, all year round.

The museum's newest exhibit, featuring drones, just opened.

A general admission ticket also allows you to explore the Battleship Wisconsin! Travel the deck, see the missile launchers up close and even get a look at the inside of the ship.

General admission:

Adult 13 and up: $15.95

Child 4-12: $11.50

Child 3 and under: Free

Discounts: Military members and seniors (55+) with ID

The Virginia Zoo is also just down the street. You can take a trip around the world without leaving Norfolk, seeing giraffes, rhinos, lions and more up close.

To add to the family fun, the ZooGroove concerts have made their return. Each outdoor concert features a new local band.

Food and wine trucks are also on site.

General admission:

Adult (12+): $17.95

Children (2-11): $14.95

Seniors (62+): $15.95

Discounts: Zoo members, military, first responders, Norfolk residents, college and university students

There's also the Norfolk Botanical Garden, located near the Norfolk International Airport. The Garden is 175 acres of gorgeous flowers and plant life, which you can explore on foot or through a tram tour.

On top of that, it has a garden just for kids, with sprinklers and activities to keep them entertained.

General admission:

Adult: $16.00

Child (3-17): $14.00

Military: $14.00

Senior (65+): $14.00

Virginia Beach

How about getting a look under the sea with the Virginia Aquarium? Tickets cost around $25 for adults and $20 for kids.

General admission:

Adult (12-61): $24.95

Child (3-11): $19.95

Senior (62+): $22.95

Plus, if you want to take a break in the great outdoors, the Adventure Works Wetland Zipline Park is just outside. You can take to the treetops and explore a fun high ropes course.

Tickets cost a bit more, starting at $50 a person.

Right down the street is the Ocean Breeze Waterpark. In Hampton Roads, it can get HOT in the summer — so why not find a spot where you can cool off?

And if you're looking for a break from the water slides, Motor World is right next door, with several go-kart tracks for the whole family to enjoy.

The water park is open nearly every day at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $35 to $50 a person.

General admission:

Weekday Adult (10+): $44.99

Weekend Adult (10+): $49.99

Weekday Child (3-9): $34.99

Weekend Child (3-9): $39.99

If you're looking for a more relaxing and cheaper option this summer, there's always First Landing State Park.

The state park has more than 20 miles' worth of trails, as well as a connection to United States history — this is where English colonists first landed when they made it to the States back in the 1600s.

If you are not a state park member, you may have to pay a small fee to enter.

Elizabeth City

All summer long in Elizabeth City, you can enjoy music down by the waterfront! This year, Elizabeth City has introduced the Summer Sounds Music Series, which will happen down at Mariner's Wharf Park.

The best part? It's completely free — just bring your own blanket or chairs.

Concerts take place every second and fourth Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you're looking for a way to spend your mornings, the Downtown Waterfront Market is open every Saturday for the rest of the month. It's also happening at Mariner's Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are dozens of vendors lined up selling food, soaps, fresh produce, jewelry and more.

And just because school is out for the summer, doesn't mean the learning stops! You can always head over to Elizabeth City State University's planetarium to learn about the galaxy, the world of flight, nearby stars and more.

The Khan Planetarium is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's completely free, but you will have to reserve a ticket ahead of time.

Suffolk

What better place to start than the Great Dismal Swamp? Rich in history, the swamp stretches across a good portion of Suffolk, but also touches Norfolk and North Carolina, covering more than 100,000 acres.

If you visit, there are a ton of things you can do, from a drivable tour, walking trails, biking, fishing, camping and more.

Suffolk is also a great spot for horseback riding! There are several farms throughout the area that have guided horseback rides for the family.

There are several different rates you can choose from to fit your budget.

Also, every week this summer Suffolk is hosting a concert celebrating the end of the work week!

The TGIF summer series happens every Friday at either Constant's Wharf Park or Bennett Creek. The concert is free and runs from 6 p.m. through 9:30 p.m.