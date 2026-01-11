Your New Year's fitness goals are within reach, here's how to achieve them!

Fitness goals are one of the most common New Year's resolutions our neighbors will set this year.

But one of the hardest parts about achieving those goals is getting to the gym and starting in the first place.

In order to get in better shape this year, the first place to start is by setting a specific goal, and ask yourself why you want to improve your fitness. Personal trainer and nutrition coach at The Gym Downtown Marguerite Keel told me that an attainable goal whether its a competition, or a personal goal will keep you focused as you begin your journey.

"When these things are clear, then what they need to do to get there becomes a lot clearer. And it may be coming here to the gym, or it may be just doing stuff at home," Said Keel.

Once you've set a goal, consistency is key. However a common goal is to lose weight, and that requires more than just working out.

"If their diet's really really crummy, I suggest they change that first. Because you can go to the gym and exercise and not get anything from it if you're not fueling your body correctly" Said Keel.

On top of figuring out that diet, Keel said movement is key to weight loss. Find a workout that you like and stick with it, whether it's walking over 10,000 steps, a workout class, or doing more cardio.

For those who are looking to increase muscle mass this year, one of the top priorities should be to avoid injury.

"I say start off slow and really work on what's called core strength, being able to plank for example, is something that no one ever is going to hurt themselves doing, and its incredibly beneficial to the body." Said Keel.

Building that core strength will help create a base to help expand the weightlifting exercises you can do in the gym, while mitigating injury.

No matter what you're looking for in the New Year, Keel says consistency is key. And if you miss a day, don't beat yourself up. Exercise when you can, but be serious with yourself about why putting it off is going to be better than taking care of it now.