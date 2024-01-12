No bags allowed at athletic events at Williamsburg James City County schools

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — At Williamsburg James City County schools, there is a new "no bag" procedure in place for athletic events, which means you can only bring in what fits in your hands or your pockets.

“We always want our fans, anyone that’s coming to our schools or our venues to feel safe and secure," said security supervisor Brian Weaver.

Weaver told News 3 that security personnel, administrators and the local police department worked together to create the new procedures. They also added a weapon detection system that spectators will have to pass through.

“We just felt like there wasn’t a need to bring a lot of things into a venue, kind of like a concert or a pro football game, you don’t carry a lot of things into the venue,” said Weaver.

There are exceptions, which include medical equipment and childcare items. Weaver said you'll also be able to bring in a coat, blanket or seat cushion.

News 3 reached out to the other school districts to find out their bag policies for athletic events.

In Hampton, Newport News, Suffolk and Portsmouth, all bags are allowed but are subject to search. Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Norfolk school districts did not respond by our deadline.