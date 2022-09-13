Norfolk Southern updates contingency plans for network shutdown

NORFOLK, Va.— A potential massive rail strike on Friday could have a major impact on our local economy.

As negotiations continue-Norfolk Southern is making preparations in case workers strike.

Norfolk Southern has begun enacting its contingency plans for a controlled shut down of its network at midnight this Friday.

And although negotiations continue, they say they have a commitment not to strike.

In an update Norfolk Southern posted online, they say their goal is to ensure that in the event of a work stoppage that they have a contingency plan for crews, equipment, and freight to safely reach their destinations with minimal disruptions.

Effective 12:00 (noon) local time on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Norfolk Southern will close all gates to Intermodal traffic.

They shared these general guidelines:

In-gates for loaded or empty intermodal units for rail movement will close at all NS Intermodal terminals



Traffic originating at on-dock port facilities and privately owned intermodal terminals will not be accepted



Customers with eastbound interline shipments should contact the originating rail carrier regarding guidelines for the acceptance of traffic at origin



Until further notice, out-gates will remain open at all NS Intermodal terminals during normal business hours for customers to pick up units



EMP and TMX

Customers using EMP and TMX containers should note the following:



We will discontinue filling reservations on equipment effective at 00:01 local time Wednesday, September 14



Any empty units out-gated after 12:00 (noon) local time Sunday, September 11 and until further notice will be charged according to normal per diem schedules



Customers will be able to return empty EMP and TMX containers to NS terminals as normal until further notice. This process may be modified as terminal conditions require.



We did obtain a statement from the Port of Virginia to their customers, stakeholders, and partners which says:

“To All of Our Customers, Stakeholders and Partners:

The Port of Virginia is closely following the ongoing labor issue involving the nation’s freight railroads, two of which serve our port. If there is an impasse and a labor stoppage occurs, this port is well-prepared to handle any disruption, be it short- or long-term. We do have some capacity on terminal to keep this cargo during the short-term and a 20-acre lot where that could be used as a long-term storage solution. The goal of our planning is to maintain fluidity at the terminals and we have the necessary resources in place to ensure this.”

We did reach out to Norfolk Southern who tell us they had no comment for us at this point in time.