Robert Carradine, star of ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ and ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ dies at 71

Robert Carradine, an actor whose five-decade career included numerous comedic and dramatic roles, died at 71.

In a statement to Deadline, Carradine’s family said he died following a nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the statement read. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder.“We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time, we ask for privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Carradine was part of the famed Carradine acting family, which included his father, John; brother, Keith; and daughter, Ever Carradine.

His top acting credits included playing nerdy fraternity president Lewis Skolnick in "Revenge of the Nerds" and the absent-minded but loving father Sam McGuire in the Disney Channel series "Lizzie McGuire."

Carradine began his career in the early 1970s, making his television debut on "Bonanza." His film debut came a year later in John Wayne’s "The Cowboys."

Hilary Duff, who played the title role in Lizzie McGuire, paid tribute to her former co-star in an Instagram post.

“This one hurts,” she wrote. “It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family, and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family and everyone who loved him.”