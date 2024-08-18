Ocean View church needs help raising money to repair 31 vandalized windows

NORFOLK, Va — In Norfolk, an Ocean View church is praying for a miracle after a senseless act of vandalism was caught on camera.

Senior Pastor Troy Garrett of'Ocean View Light House Church'says a major crime was committed.

Sometime between Wednesday and Thursday morning, the church's Ring camera caught someone throwing large landscaping stones through thirty-one windows of the church, damaging the outside and inside.

"It was almost like someone had a glitter cannon glass was just everywhere big shards small, blocks, it was just a mess," explained Pastor Troy.

Because of the damage, Garrett has to find a way to foot the bill of more than $30,000 just to fix the windows.

Shortly after the vandalism on Wednesday, members of the church stepped up to board up the windows.

"It was amazing because we had a lot of people show up yesterday and we cleaned up everything in less than 2 hours," explained Garrett.

"Right now, I don't know when our food pantry is going to be reopened because you have to make sure all the food is good. We do a community dinner every last Wednesday of the month​ so that's up in the air right now. A lot of our community events are slowed down,"

Another problem for Pastor Troy is that the church's property insurance isn't going to get renewed.

For the moment, the plan is to try and raise the money the church needs.

In the meantime, Pastor Troy says he forgives who did this crime, but he would like to see them come forward.

