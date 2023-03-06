Office of Va. Attorney General Jason Miyares releases top ten consumer complaints of 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — From robocalls to poor service, the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says his team has investigated thousands of consumer complaints.

This week his office made up a list of the top ten consumer complaints of 2022.

Those complaints included automotive sales, home improvement service and repair and internet sales and service.

Of the 5,471 complaints received and processed by the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Section, the following complaints listed below, were the top ten.

Automotive Sales Home Improvement, Service & Repair Internet Sales & Service Credit, Loans & Debt Collection Warranties & Rebates Automotive Service & Repair Medical/Health Professions Transportation & Freight Other Professional Services Timeshares & Recreation Property

Better Business Bureau in Hampton Roads told us that from what they've seen the top ten complaints have been loan services or Morgage loans, collection agencies and variety store or retail complaints.

On Monday, some citizens revealed their own personal complaints from the top ten list, including trouble with home improvement services and repair.

"After Covid it took an economic hardship especially on my home. I think that was the one thing that took the hardest toll. Doing home repairs has been much harder because of the lack of workers. I'm currently just trying to get the house to stay up-to-date and beautiful and it has been really hard, "says Khadijaha Saeed, a citizen.

Angelique Herring told us that credit and debt collection calls have been extremely frustrating for her during work hours and for her family.

"Oh, it is so annoying. They'll call my work phone sometimes and I'll say I need to keep doing my job you need to stop calling. I think what is the scariest for me is I have a grandma who is getting up there in age. She'll get these kinds of calls and stuff and maybe not know how to necessarily hang up the phone," explains Herring.

Herring told me that while credit loans were on the list, she argued that student loans could've and should've been as well.

"I've gotten calls where they are specifically targeting people who have student loans debt. They'll tell me 'We can help you eradicate your student loan debt,' and I've actually at least once thought 'oh that would be great only to find out no this is an absolute scam. They're just trying to take your money and that's the worst feeling," says Herring.

Attorney General Jason Miyares says solving a consumer complaint doesn't need to cost a fortune, but unfortunately there's lots of people who seek help from a law firm when they don't need to. Instead, the Attorney General says help might be just a phone call away.

"We're here to protect you so we want to hear to help you at the Attorney General's office and so give us a call with your consumer protection complaint and try to reach a resolution" says Attorney General Miyares.

If the matter falls under the jurisdiction of another agency, Attorney General Miyares says his office will direct you to the right place. To find more information, click the link here.