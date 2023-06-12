At WTKR News 3, we know that serving the community means we have to be in the community. We know that serving our audience means meeting you where you are.

Wherever, whenever, however you get your news, we're there. WTKR is Where You Are.

A little about what WTKR: Where You Are means:

If we’ve learned anything from you over the past few years, it’s that you care about what's happening in your community, but the way you consume news about your community may have changed. So, if you prefer to get news via mobile app push alert, or scrolling TikTok, or on your Roku, we’re there. Where You Are.

You can learn more about our streaming apps, available on Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick and Android TV, and our mobile app, here: wtkr.com/apps

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: youtube.com/@wtkr3

Facebook: facebook.com/wtkr3

Instagram: instagram.com/wtkr3

TikTok: tiktok.com/@coastalcurr3nts

Twitter: twitter.com/wtkr3

Our entire news staff — from our anchors, reporters, photojournalists, and producers — are journalists. And our goal every day we walk into work is to report the news that matters to you. We can't do that from our studio; we have to be in your community to tell your stories. Where You Are.

Find stories about your community here.

We don’t just report the news and share it with you. We live and work in the same communities in which you live and work. When news happens to you, it happens to us, too. We experience the highs and lows of life just like you do. Where You Are.