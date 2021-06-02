Norfolk's Naro Cinema reopening this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – The Naro Expanded Cinema is getting ready to welcome back moviegoers after nearly 15 months of being closed.

The Colley Avenue theater was built in 1936 and seats 530 people between the main floor and the balcony.

Thom Vourlas has been a co-owner of Naro since the 70s. He’s excited for the opening but is also uncertain of what to expect.

“We have no idea how many people will show up for our opening weekend,” said Vourlas. “But we hope that people want to share that experience again, and I think they do.”

The Naro will kick things off Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. with “Back to the Future.”

“I think it’s a perfect film to show because we are now, with this pandemic, going back to the future in a way,” commented Vourlas. “We finally made it!”

Over the course of the weekend, the theater will show six movies.

“We wanted to have a representative of all the types of movies we show: 80s and 90s classics, current films that get good reviews and also old classics. So, that’s why we’re also showing 'Casablanca' and 'North by Northwest.'”

Patrons can also see "Jurassic Park," "Nomadland" and "National Lampoon’s Vacation."

Tickets will be $8 each, which is the discounted price usually offered for children and seniors. Tickets must be purchased in person the day of the showing.

