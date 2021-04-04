Pandemic pivot: Philip Michael Fashion for Men holds grand opening showcasing comfy clothing line

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The pandemic has forced many businesses to change how they operate, and one local menswear store is following suit.

Philip Michael Fashion for Men held its grand opening at the Lynnhaven Mall on Friday, April 2.

The formal attire business closed its store on North Mall Drive in February. Owner Phil Scotti is hoping to capitalize on the Lynnhaven Mall’s foot traffic.

The business hopes a new clothing line of casualwear at its new location will help bring clients back. A soft opening at the mall was held last month.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer attended the ribbon cutting event Friday in support of the small business.

“The strength of Virginia Beach is the people of Virginia Beach, the people that live here, work here, and open businesses here,” Dyer said. “In spite of the pandemic that was going on for the last year, Virginia Beach has been very, very successful with new businesses opening and other businesses expanding. This is how we get through COVID.”

Scotti said the relocation was the right move, and while they have re-branded, he ensures customers his business is still committed to shopping the market for the most current fashion trends.

