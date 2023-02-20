Watch Now
Overturned dump truck shuts down highway in Indiana

Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 16:51:07-05

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of State Road 37 between Edgewood and Harding were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned.

The dump truck overturned after striking overhead signage, according to IMPD. The bed of the truck was in the upright position, causing it to strike the signage.

The blockage caused delays on I-465 near the off ramp to SR 37.

According to IMPD, there were no injuries.

A WRTV viewer got video of the dump truck before it overturned.

