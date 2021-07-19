Act 3 Podcast: "Black Widow" and 2021 Emmy Nominations

It's been two years since the last film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released, and finally we're here, "Black Widow" has been released. Steven and Chandler are talking about it this week. Are Marvel movies still cool, or has the shine worn off? Also this week some more fun casting news for Indiana Jones 5, and Robert Downey Jr's next project has been announced. We're also covering the big stories out of the 2021 Emmy nominations. Sit back, relax, and and cue up this week's show for all this and more!

Act One: News

-01:25- The Mandalorian and The Crown lead the 2021 Emmy Nominations

-10:50- Antonio Banderas joins the cast of Indiana Jones 5

-14:30- Robert Downey Jr.'s next project is an HBO show from A24

-21:15- The next Star Trek film will be directed by WandaVision showrunner Matt Shakman

Act Two: What We're Watching

-27:00- Chandler: Indiana Jones

-35:30- Steven: Alien: Resurrection

Act Three: Featured Topic

-43:30- Discussing Black Widow, the long-awaited solo film from Marvel Studios starring Scarlett Johansson

-59:05- SPOILERS

Post-Credits Bonus Content

-01:16:30- Discussing the monumental first appearance of Deadpool in an MCU-adjacent project

