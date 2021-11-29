Act 3 Podcast: King Richard and the Bel Air Teaser

It's a very special episode of Act 3, where we get to talk about one of our favorite actors, Will Smith! This week on the show we're joined by Mal Hassell to talk about Will's latest project, King Richard, and see if maybe this is the role that could get him back in the Oscar conversation. But wait, there's even more Will Smith in this episode! We're also talking about the new teaser for the dramatic Fresh Prince reboot, Bel Air coming soon on Peacock. Join us for some fun movie conversations, all you need to do is click the play button.

Act One: News

-06:00- Bel Air gets a very interesting trailer

-09:40- Ridley Scott blames millennials for box office failure of The Last Duel

-17:50- Jurassic World: Dominion "Prologue" released by Universal

Act Two: What We're Watching

-28:30- Steven: Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen

-35:30- Chandler: Last Night in Soho

Act Three: Featured Topic

-41:30- Discussing King Richard, the sports biopic starring Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams

