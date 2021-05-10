Act 3 Podcast: Marvel's Phase 4 Slate and "The New Mutants"

Steven and Chandler have been joking about the final film in Fox's X-Men franchise for as long as the Act 3 podcast has existed. "The New Mutants" is widely available on HBOMax, so the time has come to see if it's worthy of all the jokes the guys have made at its expense. This is a film that finished shooting in 2017 and has had its release delayed more times than either Steven or Chandler can remember. Is it good, bad, or somewhere in the middle? We've got that answer for you. Other talking points this week include: Marvel's phase 4 release slate, Paramount + releasing a new movie every week in 2022, and a black Superman movie? We've got all this and more in this episode of Act 3!

Act One: News

-03:45- Marvel reveals titles and dates for Phase 4 of the MCU

-08:40- WB looking for a director for their Black Superman movie

-13:50- John David Washington teaming up with Rogue One director Gareth Edwards for new sci-fi film

-16:30- Paramount Plus announces a new original film every week in 2022

Act Two: What We're Watching

-21:20- Steven: Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark

-30:10- Chandler: Spider-Man 2 on PS2, Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Act Three: Featured Topic

-35:15- Examining The New Mutants, the long-awaited and much-delayed final entry in Fox's X-Men franchise

-49:50- SPOILERS