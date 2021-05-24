Act 3 Podcast: "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and Hollywood Business Dealings

Big news out of the entertainment world this week. Lots of business mergers and corporate acquisitions. What does all that mean for you? We've got the answers, or at least informed speculation. There's also some casting news, and we manage to sneak a little Star Wars in as well. Plus, this week we're reviewing the new film "Those Who Wish Me Dead" that is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. We'll tell you if this latest project from Taylor Sheridan is any good, or one you could probably skip. All this and so much more, just click the play button!

Act One: News

-07:00- AT&T to merge WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc.

-15:40- Amazon to possibly buy MGM Studios

-22:00- Knives Out sequel adds Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.

-23:40- John Boyega announces Attack The Block sequel

-30:00- The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni gets a promotion at Lucasfilm

Act Two: What We're Watching

-39:00- Steven: The Mitchells vs. The Machines

-43:30- Chandler: Continuing the MCU rewatch

Act Three: Featured Topic

-49:20- Talking about Those Who Wish Me Dead on HBO Max

-59:15- Spoilers