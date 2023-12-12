Police look for suspects accused of stealing $33K outside Virginia Beach Wells Fargo

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for two people they believe stole $33,000 from a woman who was leaving a Wells Fargo at the end of November.

Police said back on Nov. 30 a woman went into the Wells Fargo off of Providence Road to withdraw $33,000.

What the woman didn't know was that it appears she was being followed by another woman caught on surveillance cameras.

John Hood Police said the female suspect entered the bank after the victim but did not see a teller.

"She [the suspect] never went up to the teller or got anything out, so as the victim came out of the bank she followed the victim," Officer Jude Brenya, with Virginia Beach police, said.

Brenya said once the victim went outside she found a tire on her car was flat.

A man offered to help the woman change the tire, but after reviewing more surveillance video, police believe that man caused the flat tire.

"We could also see that before the victim came out of the bank the male suspect appears to be tampering with the vehicle of the victim outside which we believe was some type of way of deflating the tire of the victim," Brenya said.

John Hood Snapshots taken from surveillance cameras at the Wells Fargo bank

While the victim was changing her tire, the woman who followed her in and out of the bank allegedly stole the $33,000 out of the Victim's purse in her car.

Another person in the parking lot noticed what was going on, that's when both suspects took off in a white SUV with Florida tags.

Police are still trying to figure out how the suspects knew the victim had that much cash.

"So far we don't believe that both the victim and the suspects are related or know each other," Brenya said. "That's part of the investigation that detectives are still trying to figure out what the motive is here."

Suffolk 'Tis the season:' Suffolk police warn against being a victim of holiday crime Colter Anstaett

'Tis the season: Don't become a victim of holiday crime

As the holidays are right around the corner, police are reminding you to be aware of your surroundings, especially with large amounts of money on you.

"Have that extra person with you to have an extra set of eyes also if there is a security personnel at that bank you could ask them to walk you to your car," Brenya said.

If you know anything about this incident call Crime Solvers at 1(888) LOCK-U-UP.