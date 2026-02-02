Government shutdown drags on as debate over immigration enforcement intensifies

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are facing a contentious few days as they work to pass a funding bill and avoid a prolonged partial government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is confident President Donald Trump can help secure passage of the legislation in the coming days. Democrats, however, are keeping their attention on overhauling the president’s immigration policy, citing the recent shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents.

Late last week, the Senate agreed to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for just two weeks, setting a new deadline for lawmakers to reach a compromise. The House is expected to vote soon on the Senate agreement.

RELATED STORY | Senate passes amended spending bill, returning it to House for expected final consideration on Monday

Democrats have called for significant changes to DHS, specifically to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Proposals include banning masks for agents, requiring body cameras and visible identification, and ending some roving patrols, particularly in Democrat-led cities like Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, three-quarters of House Democrats, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, have also signed articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"We intend to proceed with impeachment proceedings if Kristi Noem is not fired," Jeffries has said. "She's got to go. We are dead serious. She needs to be put on ice permanently."



Democrats, meanwhile, have signaled that removing Noem alone would not address their concerns, saying they are wary of potential replacements. No Republicans in the House have expressed support for impeachment.