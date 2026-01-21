Lindsey Halligan, Trump-appointed prosecutor who indicted James Comey, will leave her post

Lindsey Halligan, a Justice Department prosecutor serving as the interim United States attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is leaving her post, Justice Department officials say.

In a social media message on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi said Democrats had "weaponized the blue slip process, making it impossible for Lindsey's term as United States Attorney to continue following the expiration of her 120-day appointment."

"The circumstances that led to this outcome are deeply misguided," Bondi's statement read. "The Department of Justice will continue to seek review of decisions like this that hinder or ability to keep the American people safe."

Two federal judges issued recent orders clarifying that Halligan would be removed from her position.

Judge M. Hannah Lauck of the Eastern District of Virginia directed the posting of a vacancy announcement for Halligan's role on the court website.

And U.S. District Judge David Novak said he would strike the title of "United States Attorney" from Halligan's signature and barred her from continuing to use the title.

“No matter all of her machinations, Ms. Halligan has no legal basis to represent to this Court that she holds the position. And any such representation going forward can only be described as a false statement made in direct defiance of valid court orders,” Novak wrote.

President Trump appointed Halligan, who was one of his personal lawyers and did not have experience as a federal prosecutor.

She spearheaded DOJ indictments against FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, but a federal judge later ruled that Halligan's appointment was unlawful and that the cases could not proceed.

The Justice Department has appealed that decision.

