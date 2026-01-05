Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he is not seeking a third term

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democrats' 2024 vice presidential candidate, said he will not run for a third term less than four months after launching a reelection campaign.

Walz said in a statement Monday that he believes he would have won another term but decided "that I can’t give a political campaign my all" after what he described as an "extraordinarily difficult year for our state."

The 61-year-old cited ongoing investigations into fraud in the state’s child care programs and the fact that President Donald Trump has used the issue as a political cudgel.

"Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place," Walz said, referring to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programs. "They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family."

"Make no mistake: We should be concerned about fraud in our state government. We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if we can’t earn the public’s trust," Walz continued in a statement. "We’ve got Republicans here in the legislature playing hide-and-seek with whistleblowers. We’ve got conspiracy theorist right-wing YouTubers breaking into daycare centers and demanding access to our children. We’ve got the President of the United States demonizing our Somali neighbors and wrongly confiscating childcare funding that Minnesotans rely on. It is disgusting. And it is dangerous."

Walz is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon ET on Monday in St. Paul.