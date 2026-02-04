Trump says US should move on from Epstein files, lashes out at reporter for pressing questions

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called for the U.S. to move on from its focus on the Epstein files being released by the Department of Justice.

"I think it's really time for the country to get on to something else. Now that nothing came out about me, other than it was a conspiracy against me, literally, by Epstein and other people," the president said. "But I think it's time now for the country to maybe get on to something else, like healthcare, or something the people care about."

The president then lashed out at CNN's Caitlin Collins, when she pressed the issue of survivors of Epstein's abuse.

Watch the exchange:

"What would you say to people who feel they haven't gotten justice? Collins asked. "What would you say to the survivors who say they haven't gotten justice?"

"You are the worst reporter," the president said. "CNN has no ratings because of people like you. She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile. I've known you for ten years. I don't think I've ever seen a smile on your face."

"I want to ask you about survivors," Collins said.

"You know why you're not smiling? Because you know you're not telling the truth. You're a very dishonest organization and they should be ashamed of you," the president said.

While Trump has not been accused of criminal activity related to Epstein, his name does appear in the files numerous times. Earlier releases of Epstein-related files also included at least one image of Trump, before they were removed by the Department of Justice.

According to the DOJ, in mid-January just 1% of the total records had made it into the public domain. The are reportedly upwards of two million files that should be published under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, even with redactions. Whether additional information will be made public, and when, remains uncertain according to recent letters filed in federal court by the DOJ.

In a letter submitted to U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer, who oversaw Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, Attorney General Pam Bondi argued that federal courts lack the authority to enforce the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The bill was signed into law by President Trump in November.