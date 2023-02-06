Portsmouth native leads TSU marching band to win 2 Grammy awards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth man and musician is celebrating in musical unison with a large group of college marching band students after winning two Grammys.

Larry Jenkins is a former student of I.C Norcom High School in Portsmouth, and like many young achievers was encouraged to shoot for the stars.

Years after graduation, Jenkins climbed the steps of the 65th Grammy awards.

Jenkins said it's a dream come true that dates back to his high school years when he was a student arranger and trumpet player. While some people might want to forget about high school, Jenkins said he personally doesn't, especially not his music department.

"I have so much love for that program, and I really feel like that program helped to shape me into the musician I am even today," Jenkins said.

Jenkins went on to Tennessee State University where he was a drum major, graduated and became assistant band director.

Now, he's a Grammy winner.

He said the sound of his name being called onstage and the sound of his students rejoicing was music to his ears.

"I was thinking about our students who saw that moment, as well, and I was also able to watch a video of them and their screaming and cheering jumping around, listening to the fact that they had just won a Grammy," he said. "That moment was very nerve-racking and surreal."

That moment was also incredibly historic—TSU became the first college band to win the awards for Best Roots Gospel Album and for Best Spoken word Album.

Jenkins said it was a team effort that required long rehearsal hours and hard work from more than 300 past and present students, along with the vision of other artists and producers like Dallas Austin and Sir the Baptist.

News 3 reached out to Jenkin's old high school at I.C Norcom who gave us the following statement:

"We are thrilled to hear of Mr. Jenkins's well-deserved honor. To have one of our own alumni honored at the highest level of the music industry is a proud moment for all of us. He is a shining example to all of our current students about the endless possibilities that come from putting in the work both in the classroom as well as in your chosen field. We extend our sincere congratulations to him, and he is welcome back here at Norcom any time to share his journey with us firsthand."

Jenkins said he has some words of wisdom for young musicians from his alumna mater and students all over the world—to dream it, do it, and be proud of where you come from.

"I think that there's some magic in this great state," Jenkin said. Pharrell has that phrase, there's something in the water I think there's something in the water for real when it comes to us Virginia musicians," said Jenkins.

