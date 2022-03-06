700 students to receive new running shoes for Shamrock Marathon Weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 700 local students will be gifted new running shoes to participate in the annual Shamrock Marathon Weekend.

The J&A Racing Foundation, in partnership with local businesses and partners, will welcome over 4,000 students to the Operation Smile Shamrock Final Mile on March 19. 700 of them will have new running shoes, as part of the Starting Strides program.

J&A Racing owners, Jerry and Amy Frostick, say they have made it their mission to make sure that local students are able to participate in the race weekend.

The organization has worked with other local businesses to help fund the entry fees for the event, plus transportation and new shoes for each student.

“Originally when we created the Starting Strides program, it was designed to provide scholarships to cover race entries for area schools with economically disadvantaged communities, as a way to help eliminate the barriers that may prevent students from experiencing the Operation Smile Shamrock Final Mile,” said Amy Frostick, co-owner of J&A Racing. “The addition of the shoe program was created after I had the privilege of running with a remarkable young man that didn’t let his lack of proper footwear stop him from enjoying the sport of running.”

The Starting Strides program has provided shoes to schools since 2019.

"When I am running, I am exercising, and it gives me a chance to clear my mind,” said Rian, a 3rd grader from Virginia Beach. “I am feeling good and confident about running my first race and I am looking forward to seeing my family cheer me on during the Final Mile."

Students are currently preparing for race day. For more information on the program, click here.

