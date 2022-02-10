Go Team Fluff! 2 Virginia Beach SPCA pups to play in 2022 Puppy Bowl

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Football is going to the dogs!

Two pups from the Virginia Beach SPCA will play in this year's Puppy Bowl. Heidi and Sammie will both represent Team Fluff, and they'll take on Team Ruff on Game Day.

This marks the fifth time that animals from the shelter have appeared in the Puppy Bowl. Last year, kitty Jill was featured in the game.

Smartmouth Brewing Co. will be showing the game at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 13. They've even created a special beer for the occasion! While you're enjoying the game, try a VBSPCA Second Chance Sour Ale, a limited small batch production of "Zoinks." A portion of sales will be donated to the shelter.

This year's Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet and can also be streamed on Discovery+. Click here to read more about Puppy Bowl XVIII.

Go Team Fluff!

