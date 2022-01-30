News 3 anchor Kurt Williams honors dare, blows away snow in unicorn costume

Video courtesy of Kurt Williams' neighbor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A promise is a promise!

Last week, we aired a story about a man in Ohio bringing joy to his neighborhood by getting rid of the snow while wearing a pink unicorn costume. Tickled, News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara issued a dare to fellow anchor Kurt Williams to do the same thing - if he could find a similar getup.

Well, he found one!

Sunday, Kurt honored the dare and donned the costume to blow away the snow in his Virginia Beach neighborhood, brought by this year's second significant winter storm to hit our area.

Kurt said this is "an important lesson about accepting dares from Barbara."

