This principal is bringing her passion for learning to every student

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you spend any time with the kids at Newsome Park Elementary School in Newport News, one thing becomes very obvious: They love their principal.

Dr. Darra White has worked at school divisions across Hampton Roads, bringing her passion for education everywhere she goes.

News 3 first introduced viewers to this dynamic leader last month as the station sponsored a book fair at the school, allowing every student to take home five books of their very own.

The book fair was a surprise to White when we first told her about it, but that wasn't the only surprise we had in store.

News 3 also surprised her with our Everyday Hero award for her work making sure students have the all-important foundation for lifelong learning.

Our community partner, Southern Bank, also had a $300 Visa gift card for her.

"This is just amazing. Thank you. I'm a lifelong learner. Education is my passion. These are my babies; this is my heart, and again, I don't do it for the recognition, so just know that it truly comes from my heart, so thank you," White told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo after the surprise.

To nominate someone for an Everyday Hero Award, click here.