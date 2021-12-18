Watch
NewsPositively Hampton Roads

Actions

Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk named Top 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in national contest

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Botanical Garden
Million Bulb Walk
million bulb walk norfolk botanical garden
Posted at 9:28 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 21:28:53-05

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk has once again been named one of the best holiday light displays in the country!

After a nationwide contest, the Dominion Energy Million Bulb Walk was voted as one of USA Today's Top 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights, coming in at #6.

The Top 10 winners are as follows:

  1. A Longwood Christmas - Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Penn.
  2. Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - Richmond, Va.
  3. Nights of a Thousand Candles - Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, S.C.
  4. Gardens Aglow - Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens - Boothbay, Maine
  5. Illuminations - Botanica - Wichita, Kan.
  6. Dominion Energy Million Bulb Walk - Norfolk Botanical Garden - Norfolk, Va.
  7. Galaxy of Lights - Huntsville Botanical Garden - Huntsville, Ala.
  8. Lights in Bloom - Marie Selby Botanical Gardens - Sarasota, Fla.
  9. Garden Glow - Missouri Botanical Garden - St. Louis, Mo.
  10. River of Lights - ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden - Albuquerque, N.M.

In 2018, the local display cinched the #2 spot.

The Garden's Million Bulb Walk began its run this season on November 12. They told News 3 the first weekend was a success, with "thousands" coming out to see the lights — specifically more than 3,000 that Friday and Saturday.

This year's show features 1.5 million lights, with new displays and a new, roughly mile-long route. The new "Wall of Light" highlights the garden's NATO Tower.

2021 also marked a return to the traditional concept of walking through the garden. Last year, the garden kept the show "drive-only" due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign