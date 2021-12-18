Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk named Top 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in national contest

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Bulb Walk has once again been named one of the best holiday light displays in the country!

After a nationwide contest, the Dominion Energy Million Bulb Walk was voted as one of USA Today's Top 10 Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights, coming in at #6.

The Top 10 winners are as follows:

A Longwood Christmas - Longwood Gardens - Kennett Square, Penn. Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden - Richmond, Va. Nights of a Thousand Candles - Brookgreen Gardens - Murrells Inlet, S.C. Gardens Aglow - Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens - Boothbay, Maine Illuminations - Botanica - Wichita, Kan. Dominion Energy Million Bulb Walk - Norfolk Botanical Garden - Norfolk, Va. Galaxy of Lights - Huntsville Botanical Garden - Huntsville, Ala. Lights in Bloom - Marie Selby Botanical Gardens - Sarasota, Fla. Garden Glow - Missouri Botanical Garden - St. Louis, Mo. River of Lights - ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden - Albuquerque, N.M.

In 2018, the local display cinched the #2 spot.

The Garden's Million Bulb Walk began its run this season on November 12. They told News 3 the first weekend was a success, with "thousands" coming out to see the lights — specifically more than 3,000 that Friday and Saturday.

This year's show features 1.5 million lights, with new displays and a new, roughly mile-long route. The new "Wall of Light" highlights the garden's NATO Tower.

2021 also marked a return to the traditional concept of walking through the garden. Last year, the garden kept the show "drive-only" due to COVID-19.