NPD and Santa Claus visit public housing communities, drop off toys and food baskets

The Norfolk Police Department is sending Santa and his elves to drop off presents and food baskets to 70 families across Norfolk.

This comes after a devastating shooting that left three Young Terrance women dead.

The incident lead neighbors to challenge city leadership and ask what's being done to help the community.

Today, NPD answered the call.

"We don’t want you to see the police officers just went something tragic happens we want you to see us when there are good things happening too," said Sergeant Hakima King. "That's what we want to do, give back to our communities and foster the relationships we already have and continue to build on new relationships."

Today NPD escorted Santa Clause down Whitaker Lane ready to spread some holiday cheer.

Santa dropped off food baskets filled with turkey, ham, and several nonperishable food items, along with multiple bags of toys.

Santa also took photos with kids on the sidewalk.

Ten Young Terrance families are receiving these baskets today.

One neighborhood mom says she’s excited about the food, but her kids look forward to toys under the tree every year.

"Everything I do I do for my kids to see them happy," said Shalonda Riddick, toy and food basket recipient. "They're more excited for the gifts if anything."

But young Terrance is just one of many neighborhoods getting a visit from Santa today.

NPD says they are supporting 70 different families across Norfolk today, many of which are in public housing.

Today’s drop-off has been about a month in the making.

Over the past several weeks NPD has been holding toy drives at area Walmarts, raising $2,500 in toys for kids across the community.

All of the toy drives were held at Norfolk Walmarts with the idea of Norfolk residents giving back to their fellow community members.

