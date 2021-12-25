Student musicians from local schools perform holiday classics in 'Sounds of the Season' 2021 - Part 2

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Do you hear what I hear? It's the Sounds of the Season!
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, talented student musicians from schools across Hampton Roads are once again performing your favorite holiday classics in this long-running News 3 special program.
Check out some more of this year's performances from elementary, middle and high school bands and choruses below.
King's Fork Middle School Orchestra, Suffolk
"Good Kings Marching"
Manor High School Chamber Singers, Portsmouth
"Joy to the World"
Nansemond River High School Jazz Band, Suffolk
"White Christmas"
Northern Shores Elementary School, Suffolk
"Don't Eat a Poinsettia"
Smithfield High School Jazz Band, Smithfield
"Santa Baby"
Smithfield Middle School, Smithfield
"Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah"
Tabb High School Girls Ensemble, Yorktown
"The Gift"
Woodside High School Chorus Ensemble, Newport News
"Silent Night"
Woodside High School Chamber Orchestra, Newport News
"Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24"
Woodside High School Band Wind Ensemble, Newport News
Various Santa songs
Woodside High School Intermediate Guitar, Newport News
"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"