Watch: Student musicians from local schools perform holiday classics in 'Sounds of the Season' 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Do you hear what I hear? It's the Sounds of the Season!

After a hiatus due to COVID-19, talented student musicians from schools across Hampton Roads are once again performing your favorite holiday classics in this long-running News 3 special program.

Check out some of this year's performances from elementary, middle and high school bands and choruses below.

See Part 2 of this year's "Sounds of the Season" performances here.

5th Grade Mt. Vernon Elementary Chorus, Yorktown

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by the 5th Grade Mount Vernon Elementary Chorus

Churchland High School Advanced Chorus, Portsmouth

"This Little Babe"

"This Little Babe" by the Churchland High School Advanced Chorus

Churchland High School Mixed Chorus, Portsmouth

"Marshmallow World/Candy Man"

"Marshmallow World/Candy Man" by the Churchland High School Mixed Chorus

John Yeates Middle School Band, Suffolk

"Happy"

"Happy" by the John Yeates Middle Band

John Yeates Middle School Chorus, Suffolk

"You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch"

"You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" by the John Yeates Middle School Chorus

Kempsville Middle School Orchestra, Virginia Beach

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" by the Kempsville Middle School Orchestra

King's Fork High School Band, Suffolk

"Carol of the Bells"

"Carol of the Bells" by the King's Fork High School Band

King's Fork High School Orchestra, Suffolk

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by the King's Fork High School Orchestra

King's Fork Middle School 7th and 8th Grade Band, Suffolk

"Carol of the Bells"

"Carol of the Bells" by the King's Fork Middle School 7th and 8th Grade Band

King's Fork Middle School Chorus, Suffolk

"Winter Fantasy"