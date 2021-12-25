Watch: Student musicians from local schools perform holiday classics in 'Sounds of the Season' 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Do you hear what I hear? It's the Sounds of the Season!
After a hiatus due to COVID-19, talented student musicians from schools across Hampton Roads are once again performing your favorite holiday classics in this long-running News 3 special program.
Check out some of this year's performances from elementary, middle and high school bands and choruses below.
See Part 2 of this year's "Sounds of the Season" performances here.
5th Grade Mt. Vernon Elementary Chorus, Yorktown
"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
Churchland High School Advanced Chorus, Portsmouth
"This Little Babe"
Churchland High School Mixed Chorus, Portsmouth
"Marshmallow World/Candy Man"
John Yeates Middle School Band, Suffolk
"Happy"
John Yeates Middle School Chorus, Suffolk
"You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch"
Kempsville Middle School Orchestra, Virginia Beach
"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"
King's Fork High School Band, Suffolk
"Carol of the Bells"
King's Fork High School Orchestra, Suffolk
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
King's Fork Middle School 7th and 8th Grade Band, Suffolk
"Carol of the Bells"
King's Fork Middle School Chorus, Suffolk
"Winter Fantasy"