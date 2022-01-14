Suffolk group chosen to arrange flowers for Youngkin's inauguration

News 3 is in Richmond Friday ahead of Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s inauguration.

Due to security measures, we couldn’t get access to everything ahead of time but were given access to a group who traveled all the way from Suffolk to be there to put together the floral arrangements for the inauguration.

The group of women are from the Nansemond River Garden Club and every flower used for the events are from Suffolk or the surrounding local areas.

This is their third go-around at putting together arrangements for an inauguration. The planners in Richmond wanted to get away from a professional florist and to involve Virginia citizens in the inaugural process.

News 3 spoke to Sandy Hart, who is one of the members of the Nansemond River Garden Club, if there is a specific theme they were working with. She said, “They don't give us a theme but they do like color and they don't want just greens and white flowers because they think it's like ya know, a new fresh beginning, spring is coming, covid is going away - we hope."

The group has been in Richmond since Wednesday and said there will be 16 arrangements around the grounds so from Bank Street to the Rotunda, there will be a little bit of Suffolk all around our Capitol.

