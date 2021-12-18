Suffolk man becomes millionaire in Virginia Lottery game nearly 20 years after winning big

SUFFOLK, Va. - A Suffolk man's pockets are a little bit bigger.

Alvin Copeland is no stranger to winning big in the Virginia Lottery. In June 2002, he matched all five numbers in the Cash 5 game to win $100,000. Now, he's matched five numbers in a different game to win a very different prize: $1 million!

Copeland won big in the December 4 Cash4Life® drawing with a ticket he bought at the 7-Eleven on Centerbrooke Lane in Suffolk. By matching the first five winning numbers, he won the choice of either $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or the one-time cash option of $1 million.

“I feel delicious right now!” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he waited for his big check.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 8-11-25-45-48, and the Cash Ball number was 2. The only number he missed on his ticket was the Cash Ball number. He said he selected numbers he likes to play.

And he’s not the only winner. The retailer receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Copeland said he intends to use his winnings to take care of his family.

Congratulations, Alvin!

