Virginia Beach nonprofit takes action for families with holiday drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A local nonprofit is taking action for families this holiday season.

Manna Ministry held its Christmas drive Saturday. They sent 11 sets of drivers to reach families across Hampton Roads to serve around 26 families.

The nonprofit's director told News 3 there were an additional 32 families that came to the facility to pick up the different items volunteers were giving away.

Each family was given food, presents for their children, popcorn tins and some gift cards to help during the Christmas season.

The Christmas meals included a turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and marshmallows, two cans of vegetables, gravy, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, brownie mix, pie crust and filling and applesauce.

The value of all the goodies totaled around $200 per family.

Related: Food drive helps feed insecure families in Virginia Beach