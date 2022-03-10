Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Water Country USA looking to fill more than 1,200 positions for 2022 season

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Looking for a job? Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA are hiring!

The theme park and water park are looking to fill more than 1,200 positions immediately. If you're interested, you can apply and interview at an in-person job fair Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, March 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the Busch Gardens Human Resources Training Center, located at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard in Williamsburg.

Both parks are looking to fill the following roles:

Lifeguards

Guest arrival

Food and beverage

Merchandise

Operations and more

Positions pay up to $14 an hour with up to $1,500 in sign-on bonuses, and everyone who attends the job fair will receive a free single-day ticket!

New hires will work alongside current team members as they support the much-anticipated opening of Pantheon, the world’s fastest multi-launch coaster and Aquazoid Amped, a fan-favorite raft ride with an all-new twist as they open this year.

Team members will also enjoy the following perks:

FREE park admission

Discounted park admission tickets and passes for family and friends

Park discounts on food, merchandise, etc.

Exclusive Ambassador events

